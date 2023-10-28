SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of SPSC opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $116.58 and a 52 week high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

