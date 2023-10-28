Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $34.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $1,727,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,569,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $1,727,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,569,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $147,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,001,448 shares of company stock worth $167,752,467. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

