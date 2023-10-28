SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $62.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of SSNC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

