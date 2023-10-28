Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$98.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$98.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

TSE STN opened at C$83.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$63.38 and a 12-month high of C$92.51. The firm has a market cap of C$9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.0696111 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

