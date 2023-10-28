State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 24,637 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $31.44 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYX. William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

