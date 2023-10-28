State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 9,893 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

SEM opened at $22.61 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

