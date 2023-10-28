State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 504,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,420,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

