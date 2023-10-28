State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $12.13 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

