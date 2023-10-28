State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,114 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $470,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,619 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,324.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,120. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.