State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,358 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $47.19 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

