State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 7,942 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 1.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 90.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Greif by 48.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 67.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Greif

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.