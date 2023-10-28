State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,702,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,417,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 892,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Macerich Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.00%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

