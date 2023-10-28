State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after buying an additional 141,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

