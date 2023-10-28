State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.89.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

