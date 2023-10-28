State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $169.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.56 and a 12-month high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

