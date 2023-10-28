State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,001 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

