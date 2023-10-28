State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.73 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 166.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

