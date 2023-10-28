State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.76 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AAR by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AAR by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $496,526.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,396,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,452 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE:AIR opened at $56.94 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

