State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.77 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $2,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

