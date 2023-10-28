State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.78 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,295 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

