State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.1 %

HP opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.