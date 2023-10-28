State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 247.68% and a net margin of 13.44%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Raymond James boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

