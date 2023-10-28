State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 89.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

