State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $69.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,279.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

