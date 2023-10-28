State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,164 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

