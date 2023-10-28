State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 51,661 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,661 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

OWL stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 305.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,400.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

