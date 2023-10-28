State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 7,547 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after buying an additional 161,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,033.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

