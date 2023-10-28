State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

