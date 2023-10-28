State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

