State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,204 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $643,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $79.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.