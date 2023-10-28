State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,398 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 635,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,811. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.7 %

BPMC stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

See Also

