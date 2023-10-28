State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $366,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $264,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,260,028 shares of company stock worth $616,913,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $29.42 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.