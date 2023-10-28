Stock Repurchase Plan Authorized by Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

Featured Articles

