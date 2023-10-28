StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of CJJD opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.