StockNews.com Downgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.71.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDS

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDS stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $786.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.38. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $316.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.03 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.