StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chase stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. Chase has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $135.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Chase by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chase by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

