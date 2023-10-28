StockNews.com Lowers AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 20.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 161.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

