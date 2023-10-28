StockNews.com Upgrades Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

