StockNews.com Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.77.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

TAL opened at $9.24 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

