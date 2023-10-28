StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.16.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

In related news, Director Benjamin Harris acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$113,570.00.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.