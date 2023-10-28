Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TV. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Shares of TV stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

