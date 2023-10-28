Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

SUPN stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

