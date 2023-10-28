T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $180.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMUS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.85.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.0 %

TMUS stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

