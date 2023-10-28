TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays cut their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.88.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$46.95 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.28.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. In other news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

