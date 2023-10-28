Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.50 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$62.67.
Teck Resources Stock Up 0.4 %
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
