Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 2307691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $205,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 36,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The company had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

