Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $26.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 519,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,069,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

