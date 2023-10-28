Telsey Advisory Group Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FND. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

