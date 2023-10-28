Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Tenet Healthcare has set its Q3 guidance at $0.94-$1.28 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.18-$6.03 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

