Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Craig Hallum

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

